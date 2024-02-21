India's inflation prospects stabilise, economy poised for growth: RBI Bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its February bulletin, painting a picture of stabilising inflation and promising economic prospects for India in 2024.

According to the RBI bulletin, while inflation expectations may edge down, renewed pressures from certain sectors remains a possibility.

Retail inflation in January was recorded at a three-month low of 5.1 per cent , signalling positive developments in the overall inflation scenario.

The central bank's monthly bulletin titled 'State of the Economy' highlighted the favourable conditions emerging both domestically and globally.

As per RBI's assessment, the Indian economy maintains its momentum, supported by promising high-frequency indicators.

The bulletin expressed optimism about corporate expansion strategies, fuelled by expectations of increased demand.

“Ex­pectations of a fresh round of capex by the corporate sector is likely to fuel the next leg of growth,” RBI said in its press release.

"Core inflation is at its lowest since October 2019," it added, hinting at a positive outlook for input costs and manufacturing firm selling prices.

The bulletin also addressed fiscal matters, with internal simulations indicating a promising trajectory for India's debt-to-GDP ratio.

The RBI projected a decrease to 73.4 per cent by 2030-31, a notable improvement from the IMF's forecast of 78.2 per cent.

Dismissing concerns raised by the IMF, the RBI emphasised that fiscal tightening is not immediately warranted.

In another article titled 'The Shape of Growth Compatible Fiscal Consolidation', the RBI outlined strategies for fiscal consolidation, advocating for a focus on developmental expenditure.

This includes investments in health, education, digitalisation, and climate risk mitigation, aiming to drive sustainable growth.

The article highlighted the potential of directing government spending towards employment-generating sectors, which could significantly reduce the debt-GDP ratio by 2030-31.

“We find that if government expenditure is directed towards the above-mentioned segments, the debt-GDP ratio of the general government can decline substantially to 73.4 per cent of GDP by 2030-31,” the article said.

Regarding inflation dynamics, the bulletin explored the impact of recent shocks on headline and core inflation.

Despite supply-side disruptions caused by events like the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, various core inflation measures have held up well.

The long-term convergence of non-core to core inflation remains a notable observation. Core inflation refers to the change in prices for goods and services, excluding those from the food and energy sectors.

“Since early 2020, multiple supply side shocks, particularly in food and energy, have led to some degree of persistence in headline inflation. This led to spillovers from non-core to core inflation weakening some properties of core inflation, although in the long-run, non-core inflation still converges to core inflation”, the article said.

Lastly, the bulletin said that evolving business sentiments underscored the resilience of Indian services and infrastructure sectors.

Despite pandemic-induced challenges, both sectors exhibited a gradual rebound in confidence, as reflected in the Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) conducted by the RBI.