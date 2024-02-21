Guyana delays $1.9 billion gas-to-power project until 2025 due to delays and challenges

Guyana's efforts to capitalise on its energy bounty, a significant project aimed at reducing electricity costs through a gas-to-power initiative will be delayed until 2025.

The project, valued at $1.9 billion, was initially slated to commence this year but has encountered delays due to various factors including work delays, late equipment deliveries, and issues with the project's foundation.

Winston Brassington, a government consultant involved in the project, revealed that the combined-cycle power plant will not achieve full operation until the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project, which was a pledge made to Guyana's residents to reduce energy costs by 50 per cent this year, has faced setbacks despite efforts to secure financing. Guyana is requesting a $646 million loan from the US Export-Import Bank to fund the onshore facilities.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil, currently constructing a $1 billion pipeline, will be reimbursed by proceeds from the country's offshore production. The gas pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of this year, according to Alistair Routledge, Exxon Guyana country chief.

However, despite these delays, the government remains optimistic about the project's progress. It expects the power plant to start delivering 200 MW by June 30 next year, with project completion and delivery of 300 MW on a combined cycle by the end of 2025.

While challenges persist, Guyana continues its efforts to harness its energy resources for the benefit of its population and economy.

The long-standing Essequibo dispute between Guyana and Venezuela, which has lingered for decades, saw a significant breakthrough in December 2023 as both nations reached an agreement to resolve the issue peacefully.

The resolution marks a crucial milestone in the region, particularly considering the rich oil and gas deposits in the disputed area. This agreement underscores the commitment of both countries to avoid resorting to force and instead seek diplomatic solutions to longstanding territorial disputes.

The discovery of crude oil in the Essequibo region by ExxonMobil in 2015 has reshaped Guyana's economic landscape. Prior to this discovery, Guyana primarily relied on agriculture and mining for its economic sustenance.

However, the potential exploitation of substantial oil and gas reserves has swiftly transformed the country's economic prospects. Guyana has since emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies globally, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic slowdowns.

The exponential growth rates, with GDP surging by over 62.3 per cent in 2022, highlight the transformative impact of the oil discoveries on Guyana's economy.

Political tensions surrounding the Essequibo dispute have persisted, with some attributing the escalation to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to consolidate domestic support.

Maduro's actions, including holding a controversial referendum on annexing Essequibo, reflect the intricate geopolitical complexities intertwined with economic interests in the region.

Despite Guyana's potential to become a significant player in the global energy market and substantially increase its GDP per capita, uncertainties loom over its economic future.

The fear of a potential Venezuelan invasion, coupled with broader geopolitical dynamics, raises concerns about Guyana's ability to fully realise its economic potential from its oil wealth.