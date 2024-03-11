WION Business Wrap | Byju’s pays employee’s salaries, Egypt’s unexpected inflation and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Byju’s pays salaries of 25 pc employees, makes partial payment to others: Report

Indian Edtech firm, Byju’s has recently encountered challenges in salary disbursement for its employees due to financial constraints stemming from a legal battle with some of its investors.

Egypt’s inflation unexpectedly surges amid currency flotation

Egypt’s inflation rate witnessed an unexpected surge in February, marking a notable acceleration even before the much-anticipated flotation of the Egyptian pound.

Brazil's Market Turmoil: Petrobras dividend disappointment sparks investor concerns

Brazilian markets experienced a significant downturn following a surprising move by state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, commonly known as Petrobras, which paid a lower-than-anticipated dividend.

India secures $100 billion investment commitment in landmark trade pact with EFTA

India has sealed a significant trade and economic partnership with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland.

Authors sue Nvidia for copyright infringement in AI training: Report

Nvidia, renowned for its AI-powered chips, finds itself entangled in a legal battle as three authors file a lawsuit against the tech giant.

Turkey's economic overhaul earns Fitch upgrade amid policy shift

Turkey celebrated a significant milestone as Fitch upgrades its credit rating, lauding the country's shift towards orthodox economic policies on Saturday.

Reddit aims for record IPO, eyeing $748 million in valuation

Reddit Inc, in collaboration with its investors, is gearing up for what could be a groundbreaking Initial Public Offering (IPO), targeting to raise up to $748 million.

Delta Airlines foresees potential Boeing 737 Max 10 delay until 2027

Delta Airlines anticipates a potential delay in the delivery of its Boeing Co. 737 Max 10 aircraft until as late as 2027 amidst ongoing safety and criminal reviews faced by the aircraft manufacturer.

Japan's economy evades recession, but concerns persist over weak recovery

Japan's economy managed to dodge a technical recession, as per revised government data released on Monday.

Regulators rally financial support for China Vanke amid liquidity concerns

Chinese regulators have reportedly convened with financial institutions to address the challenges faced by state-backed property developer China Vanke.

Chinese authorities signal no major bailout for struggling real estate developers