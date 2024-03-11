Delta Airlines foresees potential Boeing 737 Max 10 delay until 2027

Delta Airlines anticipates a potential delay in the delivery of its Boeing Co. 737 Max 10 aircraft until as late as 2027 amidst ongoing safety and criminal reviews faced by the aircraft manufacturer.

With orders for 100 Max 10 planes and options for 30 more, Delta initially expected to commence receiving these aircraft next year.

According to Delta's Chief Executive Officer, Ed Bastian, there's a likelihood of further delays in the arrival of the Max 10.

"We were already anticipating if it came in '25, it’d be late in the year... My guess is it will be another year or two beyond that", Bloomberg quoted Bastian as saying.

This delay could impact Delta's strategic planning, as the airline intended to incorporate the largest Max model into its domestic network, having placed the order in July 2022.

Boeing's challenges with the Max series extend beyond delivery timelines.

The company is currently under intense scrutiny from federal aviation regulators following a string of incidents, including a fuselage section blowout during an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this year, prompting a criminal investigation by the Justice Department.

Amid these issues, the certification process for the Max 7 and Max 10 models has been prolonged, causing airlines like United Airlines Holdings Inc. to reconsider their fleet plans (Bloomberg).

Delta, while acknowledging the delay prospects, remains confident in the protections negotiated in its contract to purchase the Max 10.

Bastian stated, "We’re comfortable... There are several issues with the Boeing 737 Max that need to be addressed."

Despite the potential setbacks with Boeing, Delta continues to experience strong demand for travel during school breaks and summer, both domestically and internationally, with recent weeks witnessing some of the airline's strongest sales days in history.