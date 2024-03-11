Japan's economy evades recession, but concerns persist over weak recovery

Japan's economy managed to dodge a technical recession, as per revised government data released on Monday.

The revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the October-December period indicated an expansion, although weaker than anticipated, sparking concerns over the slow economic recovery.

According to the Cabinet Office, the revised GDP expanded at an annualised rate of 0.4 per cent, a notable improvement from the initial estimate of a 0.4 per cent contraction.

However, this upward revision fell short of economists' expectations, with a median forecast predicting a 1.1 per cent uptick in GDP, as revealed by a Reuters poll.

Regardless of the revision, concerns lingered over the dull performance of domestic demand, particularly in consumption, as noted by Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research and Technologies.

Sakai remarked, "The headline is an upward revision, but domestic demand remains lackluster, particularly in consumption".

The positive revision in GDP figures was primarily driven by a 2.0 per cent increase in capital expenditure quarter-on-quarter, surpassing the preliminary estimate of a 0.1 per cent decrease.

Nonetheless, it still fell short of the median market forecast of a 2.5 per cent rise.

On the other hand, private consumption, a component constituting approximately 60 per cent of Japan's economy, experienced a decline of 0.3 per cent in the October-December period, slightly worse than the initial estimate.

Factors such as seafood and household appliances contributed to the downward pressure on consumption.

External demand contributed 0.2 percentage points to real GDP, remaining unchanged from the preliminary reading.

However, concerns regarding the current quarter loomed large, with predictions of a potential contraction due to various factors such as the slowdown in the Chinese economy, production halts at Toyota Motor Corp, and weak consumption, as per Sakai.

He observed, "In the current January-March quarter, the Japanese economy could suffer contraction after factoring in the slowdown in the Chinese economy, production halt at a unit of Toyota Motor Corp, and weak consumption".

Amid the economic indicators pointing to weaknesses, speculation intensified regarding the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) upcoming decisions.

There were growing expectations that the BOJ might abandon its negative interest rates as early as the following month.

This anticipation was fueled partly by recent hawkish comments from board members, suggesting that Japan was progressing towards the central bank's 2 per cent inflation target.

Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics, suggested, "The Bank of Japan will likely abandon the negative interest rates by next month citing a growing prospect of hefty pay hikes at annual wage talks with labor unions".

The looming decision of the BOJ gained further attention with Japan's largest trade union confederation, Rengo, demanding pay raises this year, exceeding 5 per cent for the first time in three decades.

The BOJ has stressed strong wage growth as crucial for unwinding its radical monetary policies spanning over a decade.

However, recent economic data painted a contrasting picture, with real wages shrinking for the 22nd consecutive month in January, and household spending witnessing the largest drop in 35 months.

As the BOJ prepares for its two-day policy-setting meeting scheduled for March 18-19, the economic indicators and demands from labor unions add complexity to the central bank's decision-making process.