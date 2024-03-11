Authors sue Nvidia for copyright infringement in AI training: Report

Nvidia, renowned for its AI-powered chips, finds itself entangled in a legal battle as three authors file a lawsuit against the tech giant.

Brian Keene, Abdi Nazemian, and Stewart O'Nan have accused Nvidia of utilising their copyrighted books without permission to train its NeMo AI platform.

The authors claim that Nvidia used their works as part of a dataset that included about 196,640 volumes to train NeMo to simulate written language.

Although the dataset was taken down in October due to reported copyright infringement, the authors claim Nvidia's admission of training NeMo on the dataset constitutes copyright infringement.

Authors seek damages

The writers are requesting unspecified damages on behalf of US writers whose copyrighted works were used over the previous three years to train NeMo's huge language models in a proposed class action filed in federal court in San Francisco.

The pieces that are included in the complaint are "Ghost Walk" by Keene, "Like a Love Story" by Nazemian, and "Last Night at the Lobster" by O'Nan.

Nvidia has refrained from commenting on the matter, while legal representatives for the authors have yet to provide additional statements.

Growing litigation in AI sphere

This lawsuit adds Nvidia to the list of companies facing legal scrutiny over generative AI technology, which generates new content based on various inputs.

Nvidia's NeMo platform, lauded for its speed and affordability in adopting generative AI, has attracted attention from both creators and litigators.

The tech industry has witnessed a surge in legal disputes surrounding AI, with notable cases involving OpenAI and Microsoft.