US Treasury rally pauses as markets brace for inflation test

US Treasury yields have snapped a three-week rally, with traders holding their breath ahead of a crucial consumer price index (CPI) report that could shape the Federal Reserve’s next move.

As per Bloomberg, the 10-year Treasury yield rose by seven basis points last week to about 4.3 per cent, bouncing off a three-month low. Traders are now pricing in more than an 80 per cent probability of a Fed rate cut in September, according to interest-rate swap market data.

The inflation data, due Tuesday, will be closely watched for signs of how President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are feeding into consumer prices. Economists expect “core” inflation — excluding food and energy — to have risen by 0.3 per cent in July, up from 0.2 per cent the month before.

A hotter-than-expected reading could test market expectations for rate cuts, especially as the Fed has so far resisted Trump’s public pressure to ease policy more aggressively. The central bank has been balancing the risks of a cooling job market against still-stubborn price pressures.

Political influence creeps into the Fed

In a move that could tilt the policy debate, Trump last week installed a political ally at the Federal Reserve. Stephen Miran, who chairs the Council of Economic Advisers, has been appointed as a Fed governor — potentially shifting the central bank’s internal calculus ahead of September’s meeting.

This week’s US data docket is unusually heavy. Aside from the CPI, markets will get July retail sales, industrial production, producer prices, and consumer sentiment readings. These could either cement or derail expectations for the first rate cut of Trump’s current term.

Key US economic releases this week:

August 12: NFIB small business optimism, CPI, real earnings, federal budget balance.

August 14: Producer price index, jobless claims.

August 15: Retail sales, manufacturing data, University of Michigan consumer sentiment

Fed officials on the speaking circuit

Federal Reserve officials, including Michelle Bowman, Austan Goolsbee, and Raphael Bostic, are scheduled to make public remarks this week. Their tone could signal whether the central bank is preparing to move in September or waiting for more evidence of inflation cooling.

The Treasury market’s reaction will hinge on whether inflation aligns with forecasts. A softer print could deepen bets on multiple rate cuts before year-end, while a strong reading may keep yields elevated and delay policy easing.