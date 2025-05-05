US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 100 per cent tariff on all movies “produced in foreign lands” on Sunday, arguing that the American film industry is "dying a very fast death" due to the incentives offered by foreign governments, which he claims lure US filmmakers overseas.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Hollywood, and many other areas within the USA, are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorising the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100 per cent tariff on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands.”
“We want movies made in America, again!” the post further said.
Replying to his post, the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said, "We're on it", in a post on social media platform X.
Both Trump and Lutnick have not yet provided any clarity on how these tariffs will be imposed and who it will be targeted at.
What prompted the move?
The protectionist move by the US President follows China’s recent decision to reduce the number of American films allowed in its market. After the US, China is the world’s second-largest film market in the world and the move could be a blow to big Hollywood studios like Disney, Warner Bros. and Paramount, which are already struggling to recover from the pandemic.
The China Film Administration, in a statement on April 10, said, “The wrong action of the US government to abuse tariffs on China will inevitably further reduce the domestic audience’s favourability towards American films,” The Guardian reported.
Hollywood studios spent $11.3 billion on productions in the second quarter of 2024, a 20 per cent drop from the same period in 2022, reflecting a downturn in industry activity. Globally, film and television production levels declined by 20 per cent, while the US saw a sharper 40 per cent decline from pre-strike levels. The Greater Los Angeles Area experienced a 36.4 per cent decrease in shoot days compared to its five-year average, underscoring the widespread impact of production slowdowns across key sectors.
Governments around the world have offered more generous tax credits and cash rebates to lure production, and capture a greater share of the $248 billion that Ampere Analysis predicts will be spent globally in 2025 to produce content.
Worried about the growing troubles of the American film industry, last month, hundreds of Hollywood crew members, producers and actors urged California legislators to increase tax incentives and enact other measures to encourage more film and TV production in and around Los Angeles.
As the trade war between the US and China escalates, the entertainment industry, particularly Hollywood, faces significant challenges. While tariffs and trade restrictions are disrupting global supply chains and affecting multiple sectors, Hollywood’s increasing reliance on international locations like the UK for film production may turn out to be a unique challenge for the American film industry. The growing uncertainty could force the industry to reconsider its global strategies, potentially reshaping the landscape of film production, distribution, and international partnerships for years to come.