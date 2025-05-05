US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose a 100 per cent tariff on all movies “produced in foreign lands” on Sunday, arguing that the American film industry is "dying a very fast death" due to the incentives offered by foreign governments, which he claims lure US filmmakers overseas.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Hollywood, and many other areas within the USA, are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorising the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100 per cent tariff on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands.”

“We want movies made in America, again!” the post further said.

Replying to his post, the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said, "We're on it", in a post on social media platform X.

Both Trump and Lutnick have not yet provided any clarity on how these tariffs will be imposed and who it will be targeted at.