To fuel confrontation again? Canada to axe 5G gear of Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp, say reports

The Huawei Technologies has hit headlines again. But this time, it is not good news for the Chinese company as it is going to be banned officially by government of Canada from its next-generation mobile networks, media reports said. The ZTE Corp 5G gear is also going to face the ban, said a Reuters report, citing a source. The decision of the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government was confirmed on Thursday by a spokesman for Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.

A formal announcement will be made by the government on telecommunications security at 4:15 pm ET (2015 GMT), the government said.

For years, the US has been prodding Canadian government to deny Huawei any kind of role in building the 5G infrastructure of the country. It has been saying that the company may allow Beijing to spy on Canadians easily.

Canada will now join the rest of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network in banning the gear. The network includes the United States, Canada, Australia, Britain and New Zealand.

The decision, which was expected, seems to have been delayed due to diplomatic tensions with China.

Huawei, which is one of the biggest global suppliers of network gear, has been a concern for US security and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies)