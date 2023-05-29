Snowballing to success: World Economic Forum bets on India’s growth story

Even as the world grapples with an economic slowdown, India, the fastest-growing G20 economy, is set to achieve unparalleled success this year, Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, has said.

India's economy is witnessing an extraordinary phenomenon known as the famous 'snowball effect', propelling it to the forefront of global growth, Brende said during his brief visit to New Delhi.

Applauding India's growth trajectory and reform-oriented administration, Brende has predicted exponential growth, increased job opportunities, and the eradication of poverty in India. "India's growth will lead to more investments, more jobs...When the snowball starts to roll, it gets bigger and bigger, and that is what is happening with the Indian economy." Brende told Press Trust of India in an interview.