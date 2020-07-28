Sensex rises over 150 points, Nifty tests 11,200; IT, autos rally

Domestic stock market indices were trading higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global trends, led by gains in banks and heavyweight Tech Mahindra post its Q1 earnings.

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading around 38,125 levels, up 190 points and the Nifty50 index hovered around the 11,200-mark.

Individually, Tech Mahindra surged over 6 per cent in the intra-day trade after its June quarter profit before tax rose 32.9 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,283 crore.

The precious metal had stormed almost $40 higher at one point to reach $1,980 an ounce, only for a wave of selling to slap it back to $1,947 in wild trade.

The Indian rupee gained 4 paise to trade at 74.79 against the American dollar in early deals on Tuesday amid caution ahead of the two-day US Federal Reserve's meeting.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee was trading in a narrow range.

It opened at 74.86 against the US dollar but soon recovered the lost ground and touched 74.79 against the US dollar, up 4 paise over its last close of 74.83.

(With inputs from agencies)