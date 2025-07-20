Nvidia’s China AI chip plans hit pause as H20 supply remains tight

US chip giant Nvidia is facing fresh hurdles in its China operations, as supplies of its H20 artificial intelligence chips, the most powerful semiconductors currently permitted for export to China, remain sharply constrained. According to The Information, Nvidia has informed Chinese customers that stock of the H20 is limited, even as the company prepares to resume sales under tighter US scrutiny. The H20 chip, part of Nvidia’s custom lineup tailored to comply with Washington’s sweeping export restrictions, has emerged as a litmus test for how US firms navigate the geopolitical semiconductor battleground. The Biden administration’s export control regime, intensified in April, forced Nvidia to cancel manufacturing capacity reserved at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and void customer orders in China, according to The Information, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

While Nvidia has officially announced plans to resume shipments of the H20, the move hinges on the US government’s willingness to grant export licences, a process that remains politically sensitive and tightly regulated. “Manufacturing new chips from scratch could take nine months,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly said at a media event in Beijing this week, according to The Information. Huang noted that TSMC had already reallocated H20 production lines to serve other clients after the US ban.

Despite Huang’s recent optimism, he hinted that licensing approvals for Chinese clients would arrive swiftly, The Information reported that Nvidia currently has no plans to restart H20 production. The report, however, did not cite specific sources for this claim. Nvidia declined to comment on the article, and Reuters noted that it could not independently verify the report’s claims. Meanwhile, Nvidia is working on a new GPU product tailored for Chinese markets, the RTX Pro GPU, which is designed to comply fully with US export rules. The announcement indicates that Nvidia is attempting to maintain a foothold in China’s AI race without violating Washington’s tightening guardrails on advanced semiconductor exports.

The broader backdrop

The H20, along with two other chips, the L20 and L2, were introduced by Nvidia last year in response to the US Commerce Department’s restrictions that banned the sale of its flagship A100 and H100 GPUs to China. Beijing has long viewed Nvidia’s chips as critical to advancing its domestic AI ecosystem. But the H20 chip’s limited availability has slowed down several large-scale AI training efforts in the country. Meanwhile, Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Baidu are racing to develop alternatives using domestic hardware or chips from other suppliers, including Huawei.

The escalating chip rivalry comes amid broader US-China tensions, with semiconductors now at the heart of a multi-layered technological and strategic competition. With supply of the H20 chip strained and production not yet resumed, Nvidia’s role in China remains uncertain. The US company is clearly navigating a fine line, attempting to maintain market presence in one of the world’s largest AI frontiers while staying within the bounds of export laws crafted to curb China’s technological ascent.

As per Reuters, the outlook hinges not only on Nvidia’s supply chains, but also on Washington’s licensing stance in the months ahead.