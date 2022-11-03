Meta's India head Ajit Mohan resigns after four years in the role, might join Snap

Ajit Mohan, the India head of Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc, has resigned after four years in the role, the company said on Thursday (November 3), adding that it remains "deeply committed to India".

Meanwhile, a company spokesperson told the news agency Reuters that Manish Chopra, the director and head of partnerships at Meta India, will take over as interim head.

Nicola Mendelsohn, who is the vice president of the Global Business Group at Meta, said in a statement: "Ajit Mohan has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of company."

"Over last 4 yrs, he has played imp role in shaping&scaling our India ops so they can serve millions of Indian businesses, partners&people," added Mendelsohn.

The company is still "strongly committed to India," according to Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president of Meta's worldwide business group, in a statement.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk to cut up to half of Twitter's workforce, revoke work from home: Report

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Mohan will join rival Snap Inc as a senior executive. He will be overseeing the Asia Pacific region. However, there's no confirmation yet on his next role.

In India, the government has been tightening regulations controlling Big Tech corporations, Facebook is currently facing a number of regulatory problems. For years, the business has come under fire for not doing more to stop the spread of false information and hate speech in India.

By comparison, the Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp has 563 million users as of November 2021, whilst the platform had close to 450 million users in India.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.