Stock markets end flat: Sensex closes 17 points lower, Nifty at 12,256

Indian stock markets on Monday ended on a flat note amid mixed global cues and lack of market participants in the holiday season.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 17 points lower at 41,558.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.08% higher at 12,255.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.04% at 41,558.00.

With one trading session left in 2019, the Nifty is up 12.8% this year, while the Sensex had gained 15.2%.

Tata Motors rose 4.3%, while Mahindra and Mahindra gained 1.5%. Maruti Suzuki Ltd added 1%.

The Nifty Auto index has fallen nearly 10% this year amid a sales slowdown in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies)