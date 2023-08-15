India's economic metamorphosis: Reforms and triumphs

India, after gaining independence in 1947 from British rule, has evolved into the world's largest democracy. What was once labeled a "third-world country" has now emerged as a global economic powerhouse. Notable milestones in India's economic journey unfolded during the crisis years of 1966, 1981, and 1991. Yet, India's impressive rebound led to its distinction as the fastest-growing major economy worldwide.

Substantial reforms and policies propelled this remarkable economic trajectory, transforming not only the nation's financial landscape but also facilitating its remarkable growth.

Diving deeper, let's explore some significant economic reforms that successive governments have undertaken in recent decades, shaping India's economic landscape and setting it on a path of unprecedented growth.

Transforming India's Telecommunications

Around 1992–93, India's telecommunications sector initiated a transformative trajectory, characterized by the privatization of value-added services. A pivotal shift arrived in 1994 with the introduction of the National Telecom Policy (NTP), heralding competition in basic telecom and mobile services.

The 1990s witnessed escalating demand for telephones, nudging India toward embracing private participation as part of the liberalization-privatization- globalization agenda.

Moreover, the separation of the Department of Telecom (DoT) from the Indian Post and Telecommunication Department transpired as a significant development in 1985. Entities such as Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) and Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) emerged independently from the DoT's umbrella.

In the realm of mobile telephony, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) facilitated market-driven mobile pricing while retaining regulatory oversight against unjust practices. August 15, 2000, marked the entry of unlimited competition for domestic long-distance telecommunications services. The year 2000's budget witnessed a reduction in import tariffs on mobile devices from 25 percent to 5 percent. The monopoly of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd. over international telecommunications concluded on April 1, 2002.

Presently, India's telecom industry boasts a staggering 1.17 billion users, achieving a national tele-density of 84.86 percent. Remarkably, it ranks third in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), directly employing 2.2 million individuals and indirectly supporting an additional 1.8 million.

The past decade has witnessed a surge of 500 million smartphone users. Predictions estimate a total of 850 million users by 2026, encompassing 55 percent of the population. India's trajectory to becoming the world's second-largest smartphone market by 2025 is unmistakable, as indicated by the GSM Association (GSMA).

Furthermore, in 2022, the Ministry of Communications unveiled the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, which addresses sector achievements and challenges, affirming the government's commitment to a thriving telecommunications landscape.

Empowering India's capital market: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

The journey of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) commenced with a significant stride in 1988, as Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi announced the establishment of a distinct regulatory body for the stock exchange and securities industry. Under the guidance of S. S. Nadkarni, IDBI recommended S. A. Dave, an executive director, to helm the newly formed regulator. Dave assumed the role in April 1988, operating initially from IDBI's Mumbai headquarters.

SEBI was initially established as a statutory body to oversee the securities market, gaining autonomy on January 30, 1992. This move endowed it with statutory powers that fortified its regulatory control over the financial market. Before SEBI's advent, the Controller of Capital Issues administered the capital market under the Capital Issues (Control) Act, 1947.

SEBI's impact on India's capital market has been profound. The introduction of an electronic trading system and the creation of a robust market surveillance mechanism stand as pivotal milestones that underscore its commitment to transparency and efficiency.

Nevertheless, SEBI encountered considerable challenges on its journey. Notably, its efficacy in curbing fraudulent activities, such as insider trading, faced scrutiny. Instances like the Satyam affair, the NSEL scam, and the Punjab National Bank case highlighted the regulatory constraints of SEBI in market oversight.

Moreover, SEBI faced criticism for its sluggishness in addressing corporate violations. The IL&FS crisis serves as a prime illustration, wherein the infrastructure finance corporation grappled with financial upheaval for years before its collapse in 2018.

Fostering economic growth: Special Economic Zones (SEZ)

The inception of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in 2000 primarily aimed to attract foreign investments and establish a globally competitive and seamless export environment. Subsequently, on February 10, 2006, the SEZ Act 2005 and accompanying SEZ Rules came into effect.

To incentivize businesses to operate within SEZs, the government extended benefits such as duty-free imports or local sourcing of materials essential for setting up, operating, and maintaining SEZ units.

The SEZ initiative has demonstrated its merits for the nation, evident in the impressive surge of exports from Rs. 22,840 crore in 2005–06 to Rs. 7,59,524 crore in 2020–21, along with a rise in investments from Rs. 4,035.51 crore in 2005–06 to Rs. 6,17,499 crore in 2020–21.

However, the trade ministry's recent research highlights two factors that impede the envisioned success of SEZs. These factors pertain to incentives provided under the foreign trade policy to exporters outside SEZs and disadvantages arising from free-trade agreements (FTA), both of which have impacted the SEZ program.

Furthermore, the exclusion of SEZs from the country's domestic tariff zone grants them the advantage of duty-free access to manufacturing inputs. However, India's free-trade agreements with nations that have eliminated or substantially reduced taxes on various items have compromised this advantage.

Revolutionizing welfare assistance: JAM Trinity

The JAM Trinity, encompassing Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile, was introduced during the economic survey of 2014–2015. Its primary objective is to interlink bank accounts, mobile phones, and Aadhaar cards to prevent the leakage of subsidies.

The government's intent behind this initiative was to extend assistance to the less privileged. Despite the operation of the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) since 2013, the Trinity streamlines the process of identifying and tackling the remaining challenges within each component.

Furthermore, JAM has enhanced the distribution of LPG subsidies by connecting Aadhaar-linked bank accounts and gas connections, significantly curtailing fund losses and fortifying the government's financial capability.

Consequently, dormant funds have dwindled, leading to smoother transactions. Since the introduction of Jan Dhan Yojana up until August 2017, the initiative has contributed to an increase of over Rs. 65,000 crores in the economy, further elevating the gold holdings to financial savings ratio.

Nevertheless, the JAM Trinity encounters certain hurdles, particularly in addressing inactive Jan Dhan accounts and bridging the conspicuous digital divide across the country.

Harmonizing taxation: Goods and Services Tax (GST)

The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1st, 2017, aimed to establish a unified tax structure across India. Previously, taxpayers navigated through a maze of indirect taxes for various transactions such as purchases, sales, manufacturing, retailing, and marketing. These included value-added tax (VAT), excise duty, service tax, central sales tax, entertainment tax, luxury tax, and sales tax.

The GST implementation had both positive and negative consequences for the Indian economy. The primary aim was to simplify the intricate tax landscape by eliminating cascading tax effects. Additionally, it aimed to expand the taxpayer base, foster a corruption-free environment, and reduce instances of tax evasion.

However, GST encountered criticism for its complex structure and varying interpretations across states. Furthermore, there is a call for GST to encompass all sectors, including petroleum products currently exempt from the tax. Bringing petroleum products under the GST ambit could yield significant benefits, enhancing flexibility and reducing costs.