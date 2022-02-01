India Union Budget 2022: Defence R&D to be opened up for startups

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 01, 2022, 12:14 PM(IST)

India's Rafale push Photograph:( AFP )

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget 2022 presentation in Parliament announced a plan to boost the defence sector.

As India's defences face multiple challenges across the country, India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget 2022 presentation in Parliament announced a plan to boost the defence sector.

Budget 2022: Key highlights in the defence sector:

  • 68 per cent of capital for the defence sector to be earmarked for local industry which is up from the 58 per cent from last fiscal.
  • Defence R&D to be opened up for startups, industry and academia with 25 per cent of defence R&D budget.
  • Private players to be encouraged to take up the design and development of military platforms in collaboration with DRDO. 
  • Promote Aatmanirbharta and reduce dependence on imports of defence equipment. 
     

