India Union Budget 2022: Defence R&D to be opened up for startups

India's Rafale push Photograph:( AFP )
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget 2022 presentation in Parliament announced a plan to boost the defence sector.
As India's defences face multiple challenges across the country, India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget 2022 presentation in Parliament announced a plan to boost the defence sector.
Also Read: India Union Budget 2022 - PM Gati Shakti plan highlights
Budget 2022: Key highlights in the defence sector: