India Union Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti plan highlights

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Budget 2022 in Parliament. In her opening speech, the finance minister unveiled India at 100 plan while elaborating on PM Gati Shakti programme to accelerate growth.

Also Read: India Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman unveils India @ 100 - Key points

Key highlights of PM Gati Shakti plan:

The plan involves seven engines namely: Railways, roads, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure.

100 PM Gati Shakti cargo terminals to be developed during the next 3 years.

Implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems.

400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in the next 3 years.

The plan involves inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action and financing of investments.

Master Plan for expressways to be formulated in 2022-23.

The expressway plan will facilitate faster movement of people and goods, the finance minister said.

National highway network to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23.