India Union Budget 2022: PM Gati Shakti plan highlights

PM Gati Shakti unveiled during Budget 2022 involves seven engines Photograph:( PTI )
PM Gati Shakti plan unveiled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during Budget 2022 involves seven engines namely: Railways, roads, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure.
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Budget 2022 in Parliament. In her opening speech, the finance minister unveiled India at 100 plan while elaborating on PM Gati Shakti programme to accelerate growth.
Also Read: India Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman unveils India @ 100 - Key points
Key highlights of PM Gati Shakti plan: