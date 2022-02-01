India Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman unveils India @ 100 - Key points

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the India Budget 2022 in Parliament today. The finance minister presented a paperless Budget for the second time this year amid the pandemic.

India's growth is expected to be 9.2 per cent which is the highest in large economies, India's finance minister said in her opening statement.

"We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that with "Sabka Prayaas", we'll continue with strong growth," India's finance minister said.

The finance explained India at 100 in the Budget. Here are the key points:

Complementing macro-growth with micro-all-inclusive welfare, fintech, digital economy and tech-enabled development which would include climate action and energy transition.