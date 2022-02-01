India Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman unveils India @ 100 - Key points

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 01, 2022, 11:14 AM(IST)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled India at 100 during the Budget Photograph:( PTI )

India's growth is expected to be 9.2 per cent which is the highest in large economies, India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her opening statement during her Budget presentation

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the India Budget 2022 in Parliament today. The finance minister presented a paperless Budget for the second time this year amid the pandemic.

India's growth is expected to be 9.2 per cent which is the highest in large economies, India's finance minister said in her opening statement. 

"We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that with "Sabka Prayaas", we'll continue with strong growth," India's finance minister said.

The finance explained India at 100 in the Budget. Here are the key points:

  • Complementing macro-growth with micro-all-inclusive welfare, fintech, digital economy and tech-enabled development which would include climate action and energy transition.
  • The finance minister said the Budget seeks to lay foundation and provide blueprint of economy over "Amrit Kal" for the next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100.

