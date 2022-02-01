India Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman unveils India @ 100 - Key points

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled India at 100 during the Budget Photograph:( PTI )
India's growth is expected to be 9.2 per cent which is the highest in large economies, India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her opening statement during her Budget presentation
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the India Budget 2022 in Parliament today. The finance minister presented a paperless Budget for the second time this year amid the pandemic.
"We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that with "Sabka Prayaas", we'll continue with strong growth," India's finance minister said.
The finance explained India at 100 in the Budget. Here are the key points: