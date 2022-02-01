India Union Budget 2022: As it happened

Announcements for taxpayers

Taxpayers have two years from the end of the relevant assessment year to make an updated return on payment of taxes.

The new provision will encourage people to file their taxes voluntarily and reduce litigation.

The proceeds of virtual/digital assets are subject to a 30% tax, with no deductions other than the cost of purchase.

There is no allowance for a set-off against other income.

Payments made for the transfer of digital assets will be subject to a 1% TDS.

Employer contributions to the National Pension System (NPS) are now deducted at a rate of 14 per cent for state government employees, up from 10 per cent previously.



Existing tax incentives for startups that have been awarded tax relief for three years in a row will be extended for another year.

Tax deduction limit to be reduced for central government employees from 18% to 15% in their contribution to NPAs.

To equalise the playing field between cooperatives and corporations, the tax rate for cooperative societies has been decreased to 15%.

Cooperatives' surcharge has been lowered to 7%.