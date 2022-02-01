Budget 2022-2023: Indian minister says 'inclusive budget' will ensure there is something for everyone

India's Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that this year's budget will have something for everyone as the country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is will present the union budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday (February 1).

This year's budget is extremely crucial as India's economy is showing signs of recovery from the problems created by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ahead of the budget presentation, Chaudhary was quoted by ANI news agency as saying, "The budget will ensure there is something for everyone. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sector's needs.

"It will benefit everyone. All sectors, including farmers, should have expectations from today's budget. I request all to have a bit of patience. People will be very happy with this budget," he added.

The Indian government is expected to announce measures to boost GDP growth and strengthen the infrastructure of the country. Some experts said that the budget might give special focus to the education and health sectors.

In this year's budget, the customary 'halwa ceremony' to mark the final stage of the budget-making exercise was not held due to Covid protocols.

Instead, the government distributed packed sweets among the core staff members involved in the budget-making.

The budget will also be paperless - just like last year but it will be available on an application named "Union Budget Mobile App". The app was launched last year for easy access to Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.

The mobile app allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution.

The budget session of parliament is being held in two parts. The first part will continue till February 11 and the second part from March 14 to April 8.