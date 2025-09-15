Income tax portal not working? Here's how to remedy the problem

Many taxpayers have reported facing glitches in filing their income tax returns (ITRs) using the Income Tax e-filing portal. The income tax department has responded to many of these users and told them how to remedy the issues. The deadline for the filing of income tax returns will end today. The e-filing website of the department is probably crashing because of the overload. The department had been warning taxpayers to avoid the last-minute rush.

Taxpayers lamented on X that the website was loading slowly or showing errors while filing the e-returns.

A user named Rahul Singh wrote that he had been trying to file his e-return since yesterday, but the website wasn't moving. "Tried the whole night also. It’s a pathetic situation for taxpayers of this country. Helpline numbers are not responding," he wrote on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Income Tax Department asked the user to write orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in with details like PAN and mobile number. It said that the department's team will help him.

Another user claimed that the website had been moving more slowly than a snail.

"Every click feels like I am applying for ISRO launch clearance. If you can’t make your website run at full speed on the most crucial day of the year, at least give an Extended Due Date!” he wrote on X.

The Income Tax department asked the user to write an email to cmcpc_support@insight.gov.in with PAN and phone number. It said he can also contact the support team at 1800-103-4215.

"Please try again after clearing the browser cache or using a different browser. If you still face any issue, please share your details (along with PAN, your mobile number, and a screenshot of the error) at orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in. Our team will contact you," it added.

What can one do to remedy website problems?

Here's what the Income Tax department said: