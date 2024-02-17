Expert Voice | Account Aggregators: A leap towards financial democratisation

India’s digital public goods are powering a transformative shift in the way financial services are delivered. In this regard, the recent arrival of Account Aggregators (AAs) is another shot in the arm for financial inclusion and democratisation.

AAs are streamlining how we manage and share our financial data. The AA framework heralds a new age of financial inclusivity and efficiency. It allows individuals to securely aggregate and share their financial information with banks and other financial institutions. The ease in data-sharing simplifies the process of accessing financial services and empowers consumers by placing them in control of their personal data.

What Are Account Aggregators?

Account Aggregators are digital intermediaries—essentially, non-lending NBFCs.

Their job is to facilitate the secure and consent-based sharing of financial data between individuals and financial institutions. Imagine needing a loan and being able to share your financial history with the bank digitally without the hassle of paperwork. AAs make this possible.

They collect data from various sources—banks, mutual funds, insurance companies—and with your permission share it with entities requiring it, such as lenders.

This mechanism significantly reduces the time and cost associated with manual data verification, thus leading to faster loan processing and sanction.

The Need forAAs

AAs address the challenge of financial fraud by ensuring data is directly sourced from financial institutions, mitigating the risk associated with forged documents.

Secondly, they bridge the gap in financial inclusion. For individuals in remote areas or those without a formal credit history, traditional banking services may be out of reach. AAs democratise access to financial services by leveraging digital data.

This is making it possible for more people to access loans and other services based on their financial behaviour rather than just their credit history.

Empowering Consumers Through Consent

Consumer empowerment is central to the AA framework. Before the ongoing digitalisation of finance, sharing personal information was cumbersome and fraught with privacy concerns.

Remember the days of printing several photocopies of your financial statements, and income and address proofs, and sharing them with strangers?

Now, with all this information available digitally, fintech innovation such as AAs is allowing for the data to be shared directly from its source, such as your bank. Also, consumers can dictate who accesses their data, for how long, and for what purpose.

This consent-based model not only protects privacy but also puts individuals in the driver's seat of their financial journey. An example of this empowerment is the ability for consumers to instantly revoke access.

Simplifying Account Openings

The AA ecosystem is streamlining the way financial accounts are opened and managed.

By using AAs, consumers can undergo a digital KYC process, linking their various financial accounts—from savings to investments—under one umbrella.

This consolidation can simplify the process of applying for financial services such as loans, investing, or purchasing insurance. The digital KYC process through AAs can reduce the account opening time from days to mere minutes.

The Future of Financial Services with AAs

The potential of AAs extends beyond just simplifying data sharing; it's about revolutionising finance again—just as UPI had done some years ago.

By integrating more forms of financial data, such as investments and insurance, AAs are set to offer a more holistic view of an individual's financial health.

This broader perspective on consumer data will enable lenders to make more informed decisions, which will help reduce the risks around frauds and NPAs. It's a win-win: consumers enjoy easier access to services, while institutions benefit from a deeper understanding of their customers' financial behaviours.