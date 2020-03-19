Coronavirus fears continue to hurt Indian markets, Sensex tumble nearly 2,000 points

Coronavirus fears continue to infect the Indian markets on Thursday as the BSE Sensex sank 1,981 points in the early trade on Thursday.

As per the latest updates, the 30-share index was 1908. 96 points down or 6.61 per cent at 26,960.55 points. The NSE Nifty fell 584.15 points or 6.90 per cent and trading at 7,884.65 points.

This drastic fall came as the COVID-19 cases rose to 166 in the country on Thursday.

In the Sensex pack, only Powergrid and NTPC were trading in the green, with a rise of 2.22 per cent and 0.43 per cent respectively. Bajaj Finance is currently the worst performer in the 30-share index with a fall of 13.05 per cent in the share value. In the 50-share index, all the stocks are on a decline, with Infratel, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finance shares down by 16.81, 13.17 and 13.16 per cent respectively.

Global markets and oil markets plunged on Wednesday amid heightened coronavirus outbreak concerns, with Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing below the 20,000-point level for the first time since 2017.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 404.70 points or 2.42 per cent in the early trade on Thursday after the European Central Bank announcing a 750-billion-euro scheme to revive the economy. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 946.89 or 4.25 per cent today to 21,344.93 points.

On Wednesday, the Sensex plunged 1,709 points to close at 28,869, while Nifty lost 498 points to end at 8,468, witnessing a new three-year low.

