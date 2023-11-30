LIVE TV
ugc_banner

As Altman crisis draws to a close, Microsoft gets observer seat at OpenAI

San FranciscoEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Nov 30, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
main img

CEO of Open AI Sam Altman Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

When the dramatic events were unfolding less than two weeks ago, Microsoft had offered to hire not only Altman but OpenAI's 750-string staff essentially creating an existential crisis for the startup

Tech giant Microsoft, which has invested billions in ChatGPT maker OpenAI has got a seat on the board that just recently fired CEO Sam Altman kicking-off an incredible series of events that saw him joing Microsoft, then returning to OpenAI as CEO again. A memo was shared with OpenAI staff on Wednesday (Nov 29) and they were apprised of the development. The memo was later posted to OpenAI's blog. It also had a lst of priorities from CEO Sam Altman as to how the company would move forward.

The startup went through a chaotic phase on Nov 17 when Sam Altman was fired. Soon after his firing, OpenAI staff and investors rebelled forcing OpenAI's hand to rehire Altman.

Watch | OpenAI's CEO Shake-Up | What it means for the future of AI

×

"Thank you for everything you have done since the very beginning, and for how you handled things from the moment this started and over the last week," Altman told employees in the memo.

trending now

When the dramatic events were unfolding less than two weeks ago, Microsoft had offered to hire not only Altman but OpenAI's 750-string staff essentially creating an existential crisis for the startup.

With Altman's return, there was an overhaul of the OprnAI board. Microsoft has now got a seat in non-voting capacity.

Last week, former US Treasury Secretary and political power broker Larry Summers and Silicon Valley veteran Bret Taylor were added to the board.

OpenAI's chief scientist Ilya Sutskever's presence in the board has not been renewed. Sutskever sat on the board that sacked Altman.

Altman lauded Sutskever as an AI "guiding light" and added that discussions were going on to find him a roler within the company.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

RELATED

Wion Business Wrap | Navigating the Net-Zero frontier, Ronaldo’s investor lawsuit, AI-driven hearing & more

Angolan woman billionaire battles $736mn asset freeze, alleges political persecution

India unveils $141 billion plan to extend free food grains program