AI investments part of a bubble? Goldman Sachs report differs from popular assertion

Goldman Sachs has sought to ease apprehensions of an AI investment bubble, saying the current situation differs fundamentally from past bubbles like the dot-com crash. The American investment bank made the observation in a report amid concerns raised by experts that theAI boom is beginning to show bubble-like features, such as rapid investment flows, high valuations, and speculative enthusiasm.

The report said some features of the current situation resemble past bubbles,public market valuations and capital market activity levels remain below their Dot-Com peaks.

What the report said

Eric Sheridan, Kash Rangan, Peter Oppenheimer, and Ryan Hammond said in the report that the US tech sector isn't a bubble as of now. However, there are reasons to be cautious.

The report noted that there is a large gap betweenpublic market valuations and the higher valuations seen in private markets.

It said that currently, only a few technology giants are dominating the AI space with massive investments and increasing valuations on the markets. During the previous bubbles, there had beenintense competition when investors and new entrants rushed into the market. The report, however, says that as of now, the competition in the AI space is increasing, but only the established players are leading the wave of growth.

It said the present scenario resembles past bubbles. Asharp rise in absolute valuations, high market concentration, greater capital intensity among leading companies, and the rise of vendor financing are some of the traits of the bubble.

The size, speed, and circular nature of recent AI investment announcements have raised questions about the sustainability of AI capital expenditure, it added.

It said the current levels of investment are sustainable for now.