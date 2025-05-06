Alphabet's self-driving car unit Waymo declared its collaboration with Magna International on Monday to open a production center in Mesa, Arizona. The Arizona factory will work to embed Waymo's autonomous technology into Jaguar I-PACE and Zeekr models with planned manufacturing commencing before the end of this year.

This multi-million dollar investment shows important progress for Waymo because the company began as a Google project back in 2009. The autonomous vehicle market features investment prices and technical barriers yet Waymo opens new production sites. The Arizona plant has begun generating hundreds of employment positions while serving as an essential element for expanding Waymo One's autonomous ride-hailing service.

The autonomous taxi service Waymo One shows steady expansion through its 250,000 weekly paid passenger trips in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Austin. Meeting its objective the service reached 4 million paid trips in 2024 while establishing future growth plans toward Atlanta then Miami before expanding to Washington D.C. by 2026.

The partnership between Waymo and Magna aims to construct 2,000 extra Jaguar I-PACE vehicles with full autonomy for delivery in the coming year. By this year Waymo plans to incorporate its technology into the Zeekr RT vehicle platform through their partnership with Magna.

Ryan McNamara, Waymo's vice president of operations, emphasized the strategic importance of the new Mesa facility, stating, "The Waymo Driver integration plant in Mesa is the epicenter of our future growth plans." Waymo continues its dedication to autonomous technology applications through the development of its new venture.