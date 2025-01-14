The country's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, on Tuesday announced that the Eeco van has completed 15 years and sold over 12.5 lakh units since launch in 2010. The carmaker has highlighted that the van continues to draw sales numbers from large families and business operators, standing as a symbol of comfort and practicality. The vehicle sells for a starting price of INR 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Advertisment

Maruti Eeco Variants

Maruti Eeco van is offered in the market in 13 different variants, including 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance configurations. The multi-purpose Eeco van comes equipped with the 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, accounting for 57% of its sales. The powerful engine delivers peak-power of 59.4 kW (80.9 PS) @6000rpm and max-torque of 104.4 Nm @3000rpm. It promises a mileage of 19.71 kmpl.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki to showcase its first all-electric SUV, e VITARA, at Auto Expo 2025

Advertisment

The van is also offered with the S-CNG technology which contributes to 43% of its overall sales as customers increasingly opt for eco-friendly and budget-friendly options. The CNG variant delivers a mileage of 26.78 km/kg.

Maruti Eeco Safety

In terms of safety, the Eeco comes equipped with a range of features such as a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders for both the driver and co-driver, and a high-speed alert system.

Advertisment

Also Read | Honda-Nissan merger: What you need to know

Commenting on the milestone achievement, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Our Eeco has been a pillar of strength for our customers across the nation. From providing Joy of Mobility, to powering the livelihoods of entrepreneurs, and businesses, the Eeco has earned its place as a trusted companion. Regarded as India’s most-loved van, it has proven its mettle not only in urban markets but also in rural regions, which contribute a remarkable 63% to its overall sales." He further thanked the customers of the Eeco for their "trust in (the) brand".