Gurugram

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is on track to mark its place in the electric vehicle space with the rollout of its eBorn electric SUV, the e VITARA. This production ready model would be showcased by the company at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is being designed as a global product and will be manufactured in India for export to international markets where it was recently unveiled by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Milan, Italy.

Advertisment

The e VITARA was described as a landmark achievement for the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation by Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at MSIL. "We are committed to our focus on sustainable mobility and technological innovation and the e VITARA is a testament to this," Banerjee said. According to him, Maruti Suzuki has been focused on fusing the best of the cutting edge of electric technology and a customer first philosophy to provide users with a transformative EV experience.

Maruti Suzuki understands that a major impediment to EV adoption is still the lack of charging infrastructure and is working towards a complete ecosystem for EV, which will address the needs for e VITARA. The lack of accessible charging is a critical barrier to EV adoption, Banerjee stressed. Maruti Suzuki is committed to introducing reliable home charging solutions as well as a nationwide fast charging network at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service points. We want EVs to be accessible, easy to use, and appealing to a wider variety of people."

The e VITARA is positioned as an 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser' leveraging the latest technology with modern design features to address the requirements of today's modern consumers. It offers next generation EV performance catering to the developing market dynamics and customer needs in India.

Advertisment

As India’s EV sector gains momentum, the launch of the e VITARA reflects Maruti Suzuki’s strategic intent to lead this transition by making electric mobility more accessible and practical for Indian consumers. All eyes are now on Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where Maruti Suzuki is expected to unveil this bold new offering.