Paris, France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky found himself in the eye of the storm when his fashion sense was questioned on Saturday (Dec 7) because he chose to go for casual dressing when attending the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris and meeting US President-elect Donald Trump.

Advertisment

To attend the ceremony, the Ukrainian leader decided to go with a rugged black sweatshirt, black slacks and brown combat boots. He donned the same attire when he met Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at Élysée Palace.

The military sweatshirt of Zelensky had a symbol similar to the Ukraine Armed Forces' official emblem that he had emblazoned on a T-shirt which he wore in 2022.

Also Read: Zelensky says talks with Trump were 'good and productive', insists on ‘just’ settlement with Russia

Advertisment

Taking to X, Zelensky later said that he had “a good and productive trilateral meeting” with Trump and Macron.

“President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him. I also extend my gratitude to Emmanuel for organizing this important meeting,” he said. “We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace," the Ukrainian president wrote.

I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and President @EmmanuelMacron at the Élysée Palace. President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him. I also extend my gratitude to Emmanuel for organizing this important meeting. We all want… pic.twitter.com/eKMtuhp2ZI — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 7, 2024 ×

Advertisment

“We agreed to continue working together and keep in contact. Peace through strength is possible," Zelensky said.

Here's how netizens reacted to Zelensky's attire

The casual attire of Zelensky faced a lot of criticism online, as people asked if he didn't have a suit and that it was disrespectful to Americans.

“Everybody is dressed business attire. But not Zelenskyy. He shows up in a sweater and jacket. He’s an embarrassment, or should be,” said a user on X.

Trump advisor Roger Stone commented that the attire was “disrespectful to the American people”

“He can’t afford a suit? He wore a suit and tie to the World Economic Forum event, but can’t wear one to address a joint session of Congress or to meet the President-elect of the United States?” he said while speaking to The New York Post.

“As a French person, I’m no fan of Macron: but at least we still know how to dress. Small mercies!” wrote one X user.

“Maybe you can buy a nice suit courtesy of American tax dollars,” added another user. “Sad that Zelenskyy can't dress like an adult after all the billions of dollars the World has given him," wrote a third user.

Watch: Macron, Trump & Zelensky Holds Three-Way Talks At Elysee Palace

“You couldn’t wear a suit to a reopening of an iconic cathedral?” commented a user.

“Do you not own a suit?” said a user. “You can’t be bothered to put on a suit? Would it hurt to wear a suit every once in a while? Called respect,” said another user.

"Should “pockets open Zelenskyy” have the decency to wear a suit when he meets with the former/future President of the United States of America?" said a user on X.

"Zelensky, wear a suit. Being a country at war doesn't obligate you to a wardrobe of t-shirts for the rest of your life. Come on, man," commented a user.

"Zelensky should be required to wear a suit next time he meets Trump. We have given Ukraine 200 billion dollars. Is that too much to ask?" wrote another.

(With inputs from agencies)