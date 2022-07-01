'You may kiss the bride': Mexican indigenous leader marries alligator bride in astonishing ceremony

Every community has its own unique rituals, many of which to those on the outside might seem bizarre. In a similarly 'bizzare' incident, the mayor of a small Mexican town married an alligator. Yes, you read that right. This astonishing ritual ceremony took place in San Pedro Huamelula. The bride was an Alligator and the groom was Mayor Victor Hugo Sosa. On Thursday (June 29) in the colourful ceremony filled with traditional music, clothes, surrounded by dancing revellers, guests, the indigenous leader sealed the nuptials with a kiss. For safety reasons, and to escape unwanted bites or loss of a minor limb, the bride's mouth had been tied shut reports Reuters.

The ritual marriage is believed to have originated among the indigenous Chontal and Huave groups of the state of Oaxaca hundreds of years ago, as a prayer pleading for "nature's bounty".

Sosa, the mayor of the tiny fishing community on the sweltering Pacific coast of Oaxaca explained, "We ask nature for enough rain, for enough food, that we have fish in the river."

The alligator or caiman is dressed in a white wedding dress as well as other vibrant clothing as part of the ancient tradition of San Pedro Huamelula, which now also contains traces of Catholic spirituality.

As trumpets blared and drums beat out a merry tune, the locals carried the alligator bride in their arms around village streets as men fanned it with their hats in the heat.

The seven-year-old reptile, known as the "little princess," is thought to be a goddess who represents mother earth, and her union with the chief represents the union of people and the divine.

Oaxaca which is in the less developed south of Mexico, is the home of many indigenous communities who have steadfastly preserved their languages and traditions.

