Chinese courts increasingly using emojis as evidence

According to reports, China has reported 158 cases where emojis have been recognised as evidence in court in the past five years.

The information was provided by a court in Jiangsu province with the number of cases linked to emojis and stickers rising from eight in 2018 to 61 last year.

The use of emojis has shot up exponentially among the youth in China, according to a report. Chinese courts have recognised the use of chats and social media posts as evidence in court even as the Jiangsu court informed that the use of emojis has shot up in many provinces.

However, reports claimed the emojis are subjective in nature with the true meaning sometimes difficult to understand. The development comes as Chinese authorities recently asked live streamers to "maintain the right tone in political orientation, public communication and actively embody core socialist values".

Livestreamers with power to instantly influence web users have become a challenge for authorities regulating the internet.

Chinese authorities have been cracking down on big tech in the country including Tencent, Alibaba and other tech giants. Western internet firms have also been targeted as authorities seek to control the net.

