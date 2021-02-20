World's largest snow maze now even bigger for social distancing

Visitors to the world's largest snow maze in Manitoba, Canada will find something unexpected as they're getting lost, more space.

According to owner Angie Masse, "With COVID and everything, we wanted to make it bigger. And so this year, it's about 91 percent bigger."

The larger layout and staggering the times visitors can enter the maze, are a nod to social distancing guidelines. For many who have been quarantined in their homes and dealing with travel restrictions, it's a chance to stretch their legs and add a little adventure.

We love outdoor entertainment...then we're like, we need to do something in the winter time and I guess we we love mazes as well. So, there we go -now we're into snow mazing."

For Masse, who runs a corn maze in the warmer seasons, expanding the maze was no small undertaking.

The massive labyrinth is 240 feet by 240 feet (73 meters by 73 meters) and took six weeks to build due to unusually warm weather and the expanded size.