World Water Day 2022: Know the significance, tell your story to the UN

The human body can survive without food for upto 3 weeks. But deprive it of water, and it's game over in 3 days. Water not only regulates body temperature but it literally keep our bodily cells alive. Water covers 71 per cent of Earth's surface but only 3 per cent of it is potable. Saving water is thus saving humanity. And United Nations' World Water Day wants to bring this into focus.

Each year, World Water Day is celebrated on March 22. The UN observes such special days and weeks to educate public about issues facing humanity. The effort is also focused on mobilising political will and resources.

What is the theme for this year's World Water Day?

This year the focus is on groundwater. Groundwater is something that is a source for lakes and even rivers. It is found underground in aquifers. Aquifers are geological formations of rocks. Groundwater deposits are recharged when water from rain or snowfall trickles underground.

(Source: United Nations)

As we know, groundwater can easily be accessed by digging wells. But over-extraction of groundwater from a particular source may spell doom for the deposit and population residing in that area. Careful use of groundwater is hence of great importance.

Since when has World Water Day been celebrated?

The very first World Water Day was observed in the year 1993. The idea for observance of such a day was put forth during United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in 1992.

United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in the same year to observe March 22 as World Water Day each year.

Focus on water is necessary since as per latest UN data, 2.2 billion people around the world do not have access to safe drinking water.

"A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030," says the UN.

How can you tell your story to the UN?

The UN has asked everyone to take 'one minute challenge' It has invited one minute videos from everyone.

"Share your groundwater story" says the UN.

"How does groundwater affect your life? Is there enough? Is it safe? What needs to be done to protect groundwater?"

Hashtags #MyGroundwaterStory & #WorldWaterDay can be used and the videos can be uploaded on Youtube or Vimeo.

The link then can be sent to mygroundwaterstory@un-igrac.org by November 20, 2022