US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held their first official meeting at the White House on Tuesday (May 06), just weeks after Carney’s election win in Canada. The talks, held amid a backdrop of rising tensions, included Trump doubling down on his controversial idea of turning Canada into the 51st US state.

Sitting beside Carney in the Oval Office, Trump said he “stands by” his previous comments about making Canada part of the United States. When asked by a reporter about what statehood would mean, Trump responded that it would bring “free military” protection and “a massive tax cut for Canadians.” He described the two countries as being on the verge of a “wonderful marriage.”

Carney: ‘Never, never, never’

Carney, who built his campaign on defending Canadian sovereignty, was quick to reject the idea.

“It’s not for sale and will never be for sale ever,” he told reporters, responding directly to Trump’s comments. When Trump added, “Never say never,” Carney smiled and mouthed “never, never, never.”

He said he had met with the “owners” of Canada during his campaign, referring to the Canadian people, and made it clear “it won’t be for sale ever.”

Although their meeting had a light tone at times, Carney reminded everyone of the serious concerns that had shaped his election campaign. Speaking to his supporters on the night of his win, he had warned, “As I’ve been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never, ever happen.”

Still, Carney did signal a willingness to work with the US. He spoke of the “opportunity” within the partnership and the potential for what both countries could “build together.”

Trump, meanwhile, praised Carney’s recent election win as “very big” and called him a “very talented” leader, suggesting that the two have “a lot of things in common” despite their differences.