US President Donald Trump delivered a blunt message to Canada just before welcoming its new prime minister, Mark Carney, to the White House on Tuesday (May 06).

Posting on Truth Social, Trump claimed the United States “doesn’t need ANYTHING” from its northern neighbour, not its cars, energy, or lumber.

“I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidizing Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?” Trump wrote.

“We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain.”

Carney gets frosty welcome

Trump said Carney would be arriving at the White House shortly, adding that his “only question of consequence” would be why the US needs anything from Canada at all.

The comments come at a time when relations between the two countries remain strained following Canada’s recent federal election. Carney, the new Liberal leader, ran a campaign heavily critical of Trump and used his victory speech to declare that Canada would “never” yield to US pressure.

Trump’s numbers don’t add up

The President’s claim that the US is “subsidising” Canada by $200 billion a year is not supported by official data.

According to US government figures, the total trade deficit with Canada in 2024 stood at $35.7 billion. If only goods are counted, the deficit rises to $70.6 billion, still far below Trump’s $200 billion figure.

Trade and tariffs remain sore points

Since returning to office, Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on Canadian goods and threatened key trade agreements. His approach has shaken long-standing ties between the two allies and played a major role in shaping Canada’s recent election.

Mark Carney, a former Bank of England governor, was elected after vowing to protect Canadian sovereignty and push back against what he described as Trump’s bullying tactics.