/Without naming Trump, Putin slams 'discriminatory sanctions' amid tariff war, bats for strengthening BRICS

Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin on Aug 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the Russia-China ties and highlighted that both countries will work unitedly to strengthen the BRICS grouping. Putin's remark came amid US President Donald Trump's tariff threat against the grouping. The Russian president also slammed "discriminatory sanctions" that hinder socioeconomic development. He also praised China's role in the G20.

In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, Putin said, "We stand united in strengthening BRICS' ability to address pressing global challenges, share similar views on regional and international security, and take a common stand against discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development of our members and the world at large." He also said that China and Russia are working closely within BRICS to expand its role as a key pillar of global architecture. He said that the grouping is working to expand economic opportunities for member states. Highlighting that there should be equal access for all nations in forums like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the Russian president batted for reforming the "financial system" based on "true equity." Without naming the United States, he called the use of financial tools a form of “neo-colonialism.”

"It is essential to end the use of finance as an instrument of neo-colonialism, which runs counter to the interests of the Global Majority. On the contrary, we seek progress for the benefit of all humanity," Putin was quoted by Xinhua. Calling Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia in May a "resounding success," Putin said that it had "deep symbolic significance to the further development of Russian-Chinese relations." He also said that he will visit China on the invitation of Xi Jinping. “We reaffirmed the strategic choice of our peoples in favor of strengthening the traditions of good-neighborliness, friendship, and long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Days ahead of the Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that his country's ties with Russia are the "most stable, mature and strategically significant" among major world powers. He also said that both countries should 'work together to safeguard the security and development interests.' He also said that Russia and China can unite the Global South and prove to be true multilateralists and a fair international order. In a phone call, Xi told Putin that China was happy to see the improving relations between Moscow and Washington, referring to the Alaska meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump.