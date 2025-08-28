The military parade in Chinese capital Beijing is going to witness several world leaders grace the occasion. Among them would be Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un of North Korea. According to the Chinese foreign ministry, 26 foreign guests are invited by Xi Jinping for the parade next week. No western leaders will be among the invitees, exception being Robert Fico, prime minister of Slovakia, a member of the European Union.

With increasing military confrontations across the world, the three leaders will bee seen together - a major show of solidarity- on a single platform at China's Victory Day parade on 3 September.

The parade is being held to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and China's resistance against Japan's wartime aggressions, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

For Xi who is looking at a new Beijing-led world order, this could be termed as a diplomatic win for him.

The visit will be North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's first to China in six years. North Korea’s state news agency, KCNA confirmed the news of Kim's visit but did not reveal any details on how long he will stay in China or whether he will hold an official meeting with Xi and Putin.

While the Russian President Putin, who is wanted by the international criminal court and has seen multiple rounds of western sanctions imposed on Moscow by western countries after invading Ukraine in 2022, last visited China in 2024.

Kim too has been facing sanctions imposed by the UN security council since 2006 for developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

What will be on display during parade