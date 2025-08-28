At least four people were killed and over 20 were injured after Russia launched an overnight drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, officials said. The missiles and drones exploded in the city in the early hours of Thursday morning, lighting the sky with smoke. It has also damaged and destroyed buildings in several districts of the city.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, the attack by Russia was the first major collective attack to strike Ukraine since United States President Donald Trump held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska at the beginning of this month to end the ongoing war.

The head of Kyiv’s city military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said while citing preliminary information that a 14-year-old girl was among those killed. He added that a five-storey residential building in the Darnytskyi district of the city was strike directly by the drones and missiles. “Everything is destroyed,” Tkachenko said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The number of casualties is likely to rise

“Tonight, Kyiv is under massive attack by the Russian terrorist state,” he added. The Kyiv Independent, a Local media outlet, confirmed that at least four people were killed, and the number of casualties is likely to rise.

Meanwhile, another strike on the national capital of Ukraine left a major road strewn with shattered glass. The rescue teams were also working hard to pull out all the trapped people beneath rubble across the 20 affected locations of the city.

The Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, also declared it a “massive attack” by Russia, adding that two children were among those injured.