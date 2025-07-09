/'Gonna bomb s**t out of Moscow, Beijing': Trump told Putin, Xi Jinping - Bombshell audio REVEALS

United States President Donald Trump told his campaign donors last year that he had made a bomb threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to audio tapes aired by CNN. The audio tapes were obtained by Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf, authors of the new book 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America. They reportedly obtained the tapes from Trump's fundraisers in New York and Florida.

“With Putin, I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m gonna bomb the s**t out of Moscow. I’m telling you, I have no choice—the public.’ So he goes like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ He said, ‘No way.’ And I said, ‘Way,” Trump told his donors. He repeated similar things about his conversation with the Chinese president. “I’m with President Xi of China. I said the same thing to him. I said, you know, ‘If you go into Taiwan, I’m gonna bomb the s–-t out of Beijing.’ He thought I was crazy. He said, ‘Beijing?! You’re gonna bomb-’ I said, ‘I have no choice. I got to bomb you. We’re gonna bomb Bei-’ and he didn’t believe me either.” Trump claimed that both the leader believed him "10 percent." About student protests, he said that he would throw the protesting students out of the country. “One thing I’d do is any student that protests, I would throw them out of the country. Those people made a big mistake. Throw them out of the country, and I think that will stop it.”

Trump, Russia-Ukraine war and Taiwan-China conflict

In 2022, Trump was quoted as saying that he had a “very strong conversation” with his Russian counterpart. He had then insisted that he “won’t go into the great details of the conversation because nobody has to know that.” During his campaign trail last year, Trump had claimed several times that he would end the Ukraine-Russia war in a day - something he hasn't been able to fulfil six months into his presidency. Last week, Trump spoke to Putin and said that he is not very happy and there is no progress in the matter.