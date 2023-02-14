WION news brief: Scammers swindle money from quake crisis, US says no 'alien' activity amid spy balloon row

Scammers have propped up by the numbers to exploit the humanitarian crisis in Turkey and Syria, asking gullible netizens to donate money to help in the aid process. The White House said on Monday, 13 February, said that there is "no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity" in the recently down unidentified objects over North American skies. An active shooting situation is being reported from the Michigan State University in East Lansing in US. Police and other emergency services are responding to the shooting that has led to at least one death.

Amid the debris and ruins left in the wake of the devastating earthquake in Turkey-Syria, scammers have propped up by the numbers to exploit the humanitarian crisis. The scammers have made elaborate profiles on social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok, asking gullible netizens to donate money to help in the aid process.

The White House said on Monday, 13 February, said that there is "no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity" in the recently down unidentified objects over North American skies. "I know there have been questions and concerns about this but there is no, again no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "I wanted to make sure that the American people knew that," she added during her daily press briefing.

An active shooting situation is being reported from the Michigan State University in East Lansing in US. Police and other emergency services are responding to the shooting that has led to at least one death. At around 8:30 pm on Monday, the police were called in for an active shooter at Berkey Hall. Officers arrived on the scene to find multiple victims. Initial reports suggest that there are at least five victims. A large number of emergency services are at the scene.

n order to bolster resources in response to Cyclone Gabrielle, the New Zealand government issued a National State of Emergency on Tuesday morning. In the history of New Zealand, this is the third time a National State of Emergency has been declared. The six regions—Northland, Auckland, Tairwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay—that have previously declared a local State of Emergency will be covered under the new declaration.

After India expedited the construction of four "strategic lines" of railways near its disputed boundary with China, Beijing-controlled Tibet Autonomous Region Development and Reform Commission revealed that the expansion of railway network will be expanded by 2,641 km by 2025 which will pass through the contentious Aksai Chin region close to the Line of Actual Control with India.