Active shooter reported at Michigan State University; 5 shot, one dead

An active shooting situation is being reported from the Michigan State University in East Lansing in US. Police and other emergency services are responding to the shooting that has led to at least one death. At around 8:30 pm on Monday, the police were called in for an active shooter at Berkey Hall. Officers arrived on the scene to find multiple victims.

Initial reports suggest that there are at least five victims. A large number of emergency services are at the scene.

What led to Monday’s shooting isn't clear yet. The suspect is believed to be on foot at the moment. People have been asked to shelter in place. The police are expected to brief the media at around 11 pm local time.

BREAKING: Active shooter at Michigan State University. At least 5 people shot. Scene is active.



Another shooting was reported at IM East where officials say multiple people are reported injured. The area is being secured and the police believe there is only one suspect at this time

“The shooter is still at large,” East Lansing Public Safety said in a statement. “Community members on and off campus should shelter in place immediately.”

I've been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let's wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more.

MSU Police said, “There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow.”

