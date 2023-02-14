ugc_banner

Active shooter reported at Michigan State University; 5 shot, one dead

MichiganEdited By: Anamica SinghUpdated: Feb 14, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, US, February 13, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Initial reports suggest that there are at least five victims, including fatalities.

An active shooting situation is being reported from the Michigan State University in East Lansing in US. Police and other emergency services are responding to the shooting that has led to at least one death. At around 8:30 pm on Monday, the police were called in for an active shooter at Berkey Hall. Officers arrived on the scene to find multiple victims. 

Initial reports suggest that there are at least five victims. A large number of emergency services are at the scene.

What led to Monday’s shooting isn't clear yet. The suspect is believed to be on foot at the moment. People have been asked to shelter in place. The police are expected to brief the media at around 11 pm local time.

×

Another shooting was reported at IM East where officials say multiple people are reported injured. The area is being secured and the police believe there is only one suspect at this time

×

 

“The shooter is still at large,” East Lansing Public Safety said in a statement. “Community members on and off campus should shelter in place immediately.”

×

 

MSU Police said, “There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow.”

(With inputs from agencies)

 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Kazuo Ueda nominated as Bank of Japan's next governor

Pakistanis struggle with skyrocketing milk and chicken prices as inflation tops 48-year high

South Africa declares national state of disaster to enable 'intensive response' to widespread floods