Cyclone Gabrielle Updates: New Zealand declares national state of emergency, thousands left without power

In order to bolster resources in response to Cyclone Gabrielle, the New Zealand government issued a National State of Emergency on Tuesday morning. In the history of New Zealand, this is the third time a National State of Emergency has been declared. The six regions—Northland, Auckland, Tairwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay—that have previously declared a local State of Emergency will be covered under the new declaration.

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty, while signing the declaration said, “This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North Island."

“Since Sunday, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have been in close contact with local civil defence emergency management (CDEM) teams of affected areas to assess the need of a declaration of a state of National Emergency," he added.

McAnulty stated that this declaration will enable the Government to support the "affected regions, provide additional resources as they are needed, and help set the priorities across the country for the response."

He gave advice to the Prime Minister and the spokesperson for emergency management of the Opposition before they both agreed on the declaration.

“A National State of Emergency gives the National Controller legal authority to apply resources across the country in support of a national level response," McAnulty noted.

As the tropical storm "Gabrielle" pounded New Zealand's north on Monday, thousands of people were left in the dark and flights were cancelled. The storm lost some strength compared to its former cyclone classification. Even so, it destroyed roads, uprooted trees, and brought down power lines. On New Zealand's North Island, some 58,000 residents were left without electricity. Power restoration may take days, according to the authorities.

