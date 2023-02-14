White House says no 'alien' activity in unidentified downed objects over US

The White House said on Monday, 13 February, said that there is "no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity" in the recently down unidentified objects over North American skies. "I know there have been questions and concerns about this but there is no, again no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "I wanted to make sure that the American people knew that," she added during her daily press briefing.

This comes after a US Air Force general on Sunday said he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation yet.

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby also said that US "don't know for sure whether they [the unidentified objects] had a surveillance aspect to them, but we can't rule it out."

He added China has a "high-altitude balloon programme for intelligence collection that's connected to the People's Liberation Army." and that the programme was operating during the previous administration as well but they did not detect it. "We detected it. We tracked it," he said at the briefing.

"We know that these PRC surveillance balloons have crossed over dozens of countries incl some of our allies and partners. We assessed that at this time these balloons have provided limited value to PRC's other intelligence platforms but could become more valuable in future," Kirby added.

He also refuted China's allegations that US is flying surveillance balloons over China. "I am not aware of any other craft that we are flying over into Chinese airspace," US NSC Coordinator said.

Three more flying objects have been shot down by the American military in recent days over North America, most recently on Sunday when an object was shot down over Lake Huron, according to the Pentagon.

