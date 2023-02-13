Blinken, Wang Yi to meet face-to-face in Germany this week? The first after Chinese 'spy' balloon row

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is mulling over holding a meet with China's former foreign minister and top diplomat, Wang Yi, at a security conference later this week, reported Bloomberg citing sources. Blinken and Wang Yi would meet at the Munich Security Conference if both sides agree to hold discussions, Bloomberg sources added on condition of anonymity. The conference is scheduled from 17 February to 19 February in Germany.

US and China's relationship has long been challenged by a number of issues including human rights and global market competition. Earlier, Blinken was set to kick off his visit to China on 5 February which led to anticipations that the two countries would productively engage and seek to reset ties.

However, the recent Chinese "spy" balloon controversy compounded the tensions and caused furore between the nations. With this, Blinken's visit was delayed indefinitely.

Both countries traded barbs after the Chinese "spy" balloon was found floating in American skies. Beijing chastised Washington calling Pentagon's shooting down of the balloon off the coast of South Carolina unnecessary.

China has maintained that the balloon was a weather-monitoring gadget that veered off course, while the US contends that it was a component of China's surveillance mission.

The United States shot down another fourth object on Sunday over Michigan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press briefing on Monday said, “It is nothing rare for US balloons to illegally enter other country’s airspace." “We reserve the right to take necessary means to deal with relevant incidents.”

However, the United States readily refuted the allegations saying that this is the "latest example of China scrambling to do damage control.”

