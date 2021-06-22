Windmill dance? Medical experts laugh at 'silly' post vaccine 'hack'

If you are also planning to swing your arm to reduce the pain after getting a jab of the coronavirus vaccine, you might want to rethink it.

A vaccine "hack" went viral on the short-video sharing app, TikTok, and then on other social media platforms in which people are swinging their arms like a windmill to decrease the pain one experiences after getting the covid jab.

However, medical experts have said if that windmill exercise does anything, it makes people look silly outside vaccination centres.

"It’s harmless, looks very silly and won’t do anything. The sore arm does not actually happen immediately as the immune response has not yet happened, and not everyone gets it either," Beate Kampmann, professor of paediatric infection and immunity and director of the Vaccine Centre at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine told Guardian.

Pfizer, too, has dismissed any substantial theory behind this exercise being useful. Spokespersons of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have claimed that while they do not think the exercise is harmful, they are also not aware of it being effective against the pain.