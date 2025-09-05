/Will Trump give Eric Adams a role to prevent Zohran Mamdani from winning NYC mayoral election? This is what we know

In his attempt to block Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani from becoming the city’s next mayor, US President Donald Trump may offer a role to New York Mayor Eric Adams. The mayor even met Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff earlier this week to discuss this potential opportunity. As per CNN, one of the strong possibilities re that Adams may get the role of an ambassador in the Trump administration. Although people who claimed this to CNN said that nothing has been finalised yet.



If Adams were to get a role under Trump, he would automatically leave the New York mayoral race. And this would make the path for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo easier to win over Mamdani.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump told reporters Thursday (September 4) that he wants to see the New York City mayoral election be a one-on-one race, encouraging “two people drop out” without clarifying who, but making clear his distaste for Mamdani. “I’d prefer not to have a communist mayor of New York City,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Mamdani accused Cuomo of allying with Trump and challenged the president to a one-on-one debate. He did the same with Trump.



Also read: Maryam Nawaz called out by netizens for posting old photo amid Pak floods

“Let’s cut out the middle man,” Mamdani told The New York Post. “Why should I debate Donald Trump’s puppet when I could debate Donald Trump himself?" he added.