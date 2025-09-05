/China launches JL-1 missile: How will it strengthen Red Dragon's 'second strike capability'

While demonstrating its military power at the Victory Parade on September 3, China launched a new ballistic missile called JL-1. Experts said this addition may significantly enhance the country’s strategic arsenal.

The nuclear-capable weapon is designed in a way that makes it easy to deploy from the H-6N strategic bomber. As per reports, the JL-1 missile can strike targets at a distance of 3,000 to 4,000 kilometres. This new missile has a special ability that traditional gravity bombs do not have. JL-1 can be fired directly from the air, allowing an attack without requiring the bomber to enter hostile airspace.

Until now, only the US and Russia were capable of such a comprehensive strike. Now, JL-1 has added China as well to that list.

One of the catchy features of the JL-1 missile is that it can strengthen China's “second strike capability". This means that even after any of China's nuclear weapons were destroyed in a first strike, the JL-1-equipped weapons would still be able to retaliate.

Nuclear-capable, hypersonic and cruise missiles

China revealed nuclear-capable missiles that can be launched from sea, land, and air, the first time it has shown off its “triad” of nuclear-ready capabilities, including air-based, long-range missile Jinglei-1, submarine-launched intercontinental missile Julang-3, and land-based intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-61 (DF-61) and Dongfeng-31.

Dongfeng-5C (DF-5C), the latest version, is liquid-fuelled and capable of releasing multiple, independent warheads on a single target and has the entire globe under its strike range.