US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington has “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China” after the leaders of the three countries appeared together at a major summit in Tianjin. Posting on his Truth Social platform on Friday, Trump shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping in conversation.

“May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump wrote, in what appeared to be a sarcastic remark about the deepening ties between the three nations. Asked about Trump's statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We don't have anything to comment on itatthemoment.”

Modi meets Xi and Putin at SCO summit

The three leaders attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. The event was billed as an alternative to the US-led world order and drew more than 20 global leaders. On the sidelines, Modi held separate meetings with both Xi and Putin, as India continues to balance its ties with Washington while keeping close relations with Moscow and Beijing.

US-India ties under strain

Trump’s comments come at a time when relations between New Delhi and Washington are facing one of their worst periods in over two decades. The US has imposed sweeping trade measures on India, including a 25% tariff on imports and another 25% penalty linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. Washington argues that India’s oil trade with Moscow has helped Russia bypass sanctions and fund its war in Ukraine. The tariffs have fuelled anxiety among Indian exporters and raised fears of a lasting economic rift between the two countries.

White House accuses India of profiteering