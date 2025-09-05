/'Innovated portable washrooms': Maryam Nawaz called out by netizens for posting old photo amid Pak floods

As Pakistan’s Punjab is reeling under the impact of devastating floods, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been sharing administration efforts on evacuating and rehabilitating people from affected areas on social media. But one picture of ‘innovated portable washrooms’ installed at Chiniot’s relief camp has come under the scanner. Netizens are unsparing as they saw the photograph was from 2023. And it was one among the many videos and pictures that the chief minister posted of current relief efforts.



The picture had a time stamp that made it clear it was an old photo. CM Sharif’s caption read: “Innovated portable washrooms constructed and placed at relief camps in Chiniot.” Despite seeing the date on the picture, many also went ahead to send prompts to Grok asking if it was an old photo. After receiving a yes as an answer, there was no stopping.

