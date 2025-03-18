In the world's first edition, an Italian newspaper said that they are the first in the world to publish an edition produced by artificial intelligence.

A conservative liberal daily, an initiative by Il Foglio, is part of a month-long journalistic experiment aimed at showing the impact AI technology has "on our way of working and our days", the newspaper's director, Claudio Cerasa, said.

The four-page Il Foglio AI has been wrapped into the newspaper's slim broadsheet edition and is available on newsstands and online from Tuesday (March 18).

“It will be the first daily newspaper in the world on newsstands created entirely using artificial intelligence,” said Cerasa. “For everything. For the writing, the headlines, the quotes, the summaries. And, sometimes, even for the irony.” He added that journalists’ role would be limited to “asking questions [into an AI tool] and reading the answers”.

This experiment by the Italian newspaper comes as news organisations around the world wonders how AI should be deployed.

The front page of the first edition of Il Foglio AI carries a story referring to US President Donald Trump describing the "paradox of Italian Trumpians" and how they rail against "cancel culture yet either turn a blind eye, or worse, “celebrate” when “their idol in the US behaves like the despot of a banana republic”.

Moreover, the front page also features a column headlined "Putin, the 10 betrayals" with the article highlighting "20 years of broken promises, torn-up agreements, and words betrayed" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Further as it goes on, the final page of the newspaper has AI-generated letters from readers to the editor, with one asking whether AI will render humans "useless" in the future.

“AI is a great innovation, but it doesn’t yet know how to order a coffee without getting the sugar wrong,” the AI-generated response read.

Earlier this month, the Guardian reported that UK-based BBC News will use AI to give the public more personalised content.

Cerasa noted that Il Foglio AI reflects “a real newspaper” and is the product of “news, debate, and provocations”.

However, Cerasa also said that it is a testing ground to show how AI could work "in practice" while seeing what the impact will be on producing a daily newspaper with the technology and the questions "We are forced to ask ourselves, not only from a journalistic nature".

“It is just another [Il] Foglio made with intelligence, don’t call it artificial,” Cerasa said.

(With inputs from agencies)